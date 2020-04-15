'This Is Not A Cheerful Cooking Video'. What It Is Will Make You Feel Bad For Rahul Bose

Rahul Bose shared this photo (courtesy rahulbose)

Highlights Rahul Bose shared a video of him making roti

"My first ever attempt at making food," he wrote

"I present to you my first ever attempt at cooking," he added

Actor Rahul Bose lives alone and doesn't "know how to cook". "Anything". His words. But looks like the 52-year-old actor, whose favourite pastime is to read out book excerpts to his Instafam, has no choice but to start experimenting with his culinary skills (or not) in lockdown. Rahul Bose, who shares a close bond with his followers, dared to share a glimpse of his first cooking attempt - rotis on Instagram and attached a lengthy post to it (probably his version of a nervous talk before attempting a task). The Dil Dhadakne Do actor began his post with a warning about what not to expect, clarifying his video is not a cooking tutorial: "No, this is not another nauseatingly cheerful lockdown cooking video. I live alone. I don't know how to cook. Anything."

Rahul Bose began with what he thinks is the most difficult preparation: "So the entire Thorat clan (my mother's side) has made fun of this for years. For my first EVER attempt at making food, I decided to try my hand at what they said was the 'Everest of ghar ka khana' - phulkas/rotis. Without ever lighting a gas range in my life."

The end product, which features in Rahul Bose's video, is a result of his hard-work, he added: "From the atta, to the kneading, to the rolling, to the tava - I present to you my first ever attempt at cooking. A phulka. Or a roti." He ended his post with these words that'll make you feel bad for him: "My culinary future is in your hands."

Presenting the "roti" from Rahul Bose's kitchen.

On the work front, Rahul Bose was last seen in Vishwaroopam II. He is best known for starring in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, Midnight's Children, The Japanese Wife, 15 Park Avenue, English, August, Jhankaar Beats and Mr. And Mrs. Iyer.