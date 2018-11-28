Rahul Bose's Bearded Look Explained In 2 Words - Baahubali And Netflix

Rahul Bose sports a bearded look

Rahul Bose just shared some trivia about Netflix's upcoming Baahubali web-series, reported news agency IANS. The 51-year-old actor plays a character named Skandadasa in the web-series and said that he will begin shooting for the project next month. Rahul Bose, who was spotted sporting a bearded look at the inauguration of an art show in Mumbai recently, was asked the reason behind his new look. In response, the Jhankaar Beats actor said that his character in Baahubali: Before The Beginning has a beard, which explains his new look. "I am doing a prequel to Baahubali for Netflix. It is called as Baahubali: Before The Beginning. I have a big role in it. We will start shooting December beginning. My character has a bearded look, and I don't want to sport a fake beard for the next six months. I will have the same look," IANS quoted him as saying.

Rahul Bose at the inauguration of an art show in Mumbai

Netflix's Baahubali: Before The Beginning, which is a prequel to Baahubali films, will reportedly be distributed in two seasons. The storyline of the web-series is said to be set 50 years before the happenings of Baahubali: The Beginning and some 75 years before Baahubali: The Conclusion.

In the Netflix series, Rahul Bose co-stars with Mrunal Thakur, who has been cast as the younger Shivagami. In the Baahubali series of films, south actress Ramya Krishnan played the part. Apart from Rahul Bose and Mrunal Thakur, Netflix's Baahubali also stars Siddharth Arora, Atul Kulkarni, Anup Soni and Vaquar Shaikh in key roles.

The series is co-directed by Praveen Sataru and Deva Katta, who explained how the series is different from the films in a previous interview: "The movie was single emotion and singular conflict... now we are exploring a lot deeper into the characters and with a more epic way of storytelling within the Mahishmati world," IANS quoted him as saying.

Baahubali: Before The Beginning is expected to release on Netflix sometime next year.