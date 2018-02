This Is Karan Johar's New Look. Yay Or Nay?

Highlights Karan Johar, who was one of the showstoppers, sported an all grey hairdo Karan Johar walked the ramp with Sonakshi Sinha He will be next seen with Sonakshi in Welcome to New York

Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Karan Johar at the Lakme Fashion Week

Karan Johar at the Lakme Fashion Week

Can't take your eyes off Karan Johar's new look? Well, neither can we. The 44-year-old filmmaker walked the ramp for designer label Falguni Shane Peacock on the third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. Karan Johar dazzled the runway dressed in a spectacular jacket in silver and black colour but it was his out-of-the-box hairdo, which stole the show. Maybe, Karan Johar wanted to pull a leaf out Anil Kapoor book (in that case he went a little too far) or he simply wanted to experiment with his look. Karan Johar's spiked grey hair stood out more than his sparkle blazer and his co-showstopper Sonakshi Sinha.Take a look at Karan Johar's pictures from the LFW ramp:Thedirector sported a few silver strands in his otherwise jet-black hair but this...Karan Johar made his debut as director inand went on to make films such asand. He last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2016'sKaran Johar, who made his full-fledged acting debut inis returning to the big screen in upcoming film Welcome to New York, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh Last year, Karan Johar embraced parenthood and became a single father to twins Roohi and Yash, who were born via surrogacy.Still can't believe Karan Johar did that? Tell us what do think about Karan Johar's new look.