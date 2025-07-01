Crazy Viral: Sanjay Dutt's LOL Moment On His Whiskey Label's Second Anniversary

It's not often that fans get to witness Sanjay Dutt's goofy side. But when they do, it's always a delightful reminder of his charming off-screen vibe. On Sunday, June 29, the Sanju film actor displayed his fun-loving persona as he attended The Glenwalk's second anniversary at Taj Santacruz in Mumbai.

The Glenwalk is a premium Scotch whisky brand co-founded by Sanjay Dutt in 2023. He is also the celebrity brand ambassador of the label.

A video of the event was dropped by a fan page on X. It shows Sanjay Dutt participating in a cake-cutting ceremony on the stage. He is accompanied by his team. To celebrate the milestone, a huge tiered cake is kept on a table in front of the actor. True to the theme, the cake is decorated with a single bottle of The Glenwalk on top.

Soon, an unexpected event unfolds. Sanjay Dutt plucks out The Glenwalk, removes its cover and keeps the bottle to himself. His playful gesture prompts laughter from his team members.

The side note read, “Only Sanju Baba can do this.”

Only Sanju Baba can do this ???? pic.twitter.com/JDSSI5LNWS — Mehwish (@MyWishIsUs) June 30, 2025

Sanjay Dutt expressed his joy at The Glenwalk's success and growth at the event. He said, “Witnessing The Glenwalk's meteoric rise in just two years has been genuinely inspiring. From captivating the Indian palate to earning global recognition and prestigious awards, it is a testament to the brand's inherent quality and visionary leadership. I am incredibly proud to be part of a journey that's rewriting the rules of success in the industry,” as quoted by Hotelier India.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Housefull 5. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Fardeen Khan. Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday and others are also part of the comedy drama.

Housefull 5 is produced collaboratively by Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala and Firuzi Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie premiered on June 6.