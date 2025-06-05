NDTV Exclusive: Director Tarun Mansukhani Picks His Funniest <i>Housefull 5</i> Actor. It's Not Akshay Kumar

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, releases tomorrow with a new approach. Mansukhani acknowledges that the original Housefull remains unmatched and nostalgic. He addresses social media backlash, emphasizing the importance of feedback from fans.

The year was 2010, and Sajid Khan's Housefull unleashed a laughter riot that to date, has become the only film in the long-running franchise that is fondly missed.

Followed by multiple instalments thereafter, the fifth part drops tomorrow, with a new filmmaker, Tarun Mansukhani, taking over the director's seat.

Ahead of one of the mega releases of 2025, Mansukhani is at his nonchalant best. No ifs or buts, in fact, he jokingly mentions, "The fear isn't whether the audience will come to the theatre, the question is, will they stay back until the curtain call? Will they discuss it?"

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the filmmaker addresses if having an ensemble cast is just for the bling factor, why the comparisons with the OG Housefull will never stop, and no, Akshay Kumar might not be the funniest in the film this time.

Why The Housefull Instalment Might Never Match Up To The First Part

"The first experience of any film is like your first true love, right?"

Mansukhani's way of looking at the situation at hand catches you off-guard. One would expect him to give a politically correct answer, stating that maybe the times were different, maybe 15 years ago, the audience just found the kind of humour they were looking for.

Tarun Mansukhani explains, "The kind of butterflies that you feel and the excitement that you get from the first part when it becomes a core memory for you, is something that you can't compete with, so the love will always be compared. I can only hope you turn around and say that 5 was better than 1. But first love is first love."

So, Is Tarun Mansukhani Oblivious To Social Media Backlash?

Loyal fans of Housefull will always be divided. While some find it a passage of nostalgia to get lost in because the first instalment had everyone in splits. Some only have one question racing through their minds, "What is the need to continue?"

And there's a whole debate on it on social media.

Tarun Mansukhani has a straightforward approach to it. He says that one cannot be a saint and just pretend that it does not matter.

The filmmaker says, "It does affect you. It does bother you. Initially, and then I think I'm surrounded by true friends. I have a bunch of true friends who keep me grounded and allow me to understand that with good comes bad. If you push away the noise and hear what they're saying, you might learn a thing. Forget the tone that they're talking in. But if they are saying something, there might be something there for you to pick up on. And then maybe, one can use it to be wiser for their next film."

Too Many Actors Forced Into A Film?

One might say that having multiple stars in a mega-budget film is a trend that's coming back. It is obviously not new. We have seen it earlier in films like Salaam-E-Ishq, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dhoom 2, and Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Most recently, Shah Rukh Khan's next ambitious film titled King with his daughter Suhana Khan has kept the online portals abuzz with additions like Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, to name a few.

Housefull 5 has 17 actors onboard - Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

Is it just for the ornamentation needed to grab eyeballs and clock in the numbers, or maybe, there is gravitas to the casting being done?

Tarun Mansukhani shares, "The predominant problem that I would face on set is not about having 17 mega stars on my set, it is having 17 characters in one frame."

He adds, "How do you make sure that every character is continuously the same as they were in the previous scene? What is their story arc? How are they taking it forward and keeping those story elements alive, which was more of a pressure because those stories are also interlinked? So it's a bit of a complicated situation when you're there and then when you step out the next day or even when you watch the film, you have no idea."

Truth be told, some cinemagoers have even cited reasons as to how it can get too confusing and exhausting to watch so many characters, and so many storylines going around in circles.

But the director counterquestions, "We are also filmmakers, of course, we are going to make mistakes. I'm not saying that I make art, but for every piece of art that you pick up, somebody's going to find a flaw with it. And that's okay as long as you have a reaction to the piece of art is what's important."

"I Was Strictly Told Not To Put A Big Star In The Film If It Does Not Justify Their Presence"

The director reveals that he was told clearly not to cast big stars to simply face the camera and instead, make it worth the audience's money.

The director shares, "Sajid so was clearer about it than even I was, is that you're not going to take a big star to just come and say hi on camera and go away. If they don't have a character that justifies their presence and time on screen, then it's no point taking them. It doesn't make sense financially. It's a disappointment for the fans. Everyone in this film has a role to play. You'll see."

Chunky Panday's Aakhri Pasta Vs Jackie Shroff

Chunky Panday might always be joking as "Aakhri Pasta", but the new director has a new favourite in Housefull 5.

When we asked who he would pick as the funniest in the film, Tarun Mansukhani hardly hesitates. "Jackie Shroff."

He says, "I think I would go with Jackie Sir on this one because Chunky, we've known as Pasta from the beginning, so there was already a preconceived notion. But now suddenly when I'm working with Jackie, for the first time and I get to see him, I cannot begin to tell you what kind of swag he has. And the kind of comic timing that he and Sanju [Sanjay Dutt] have is just another league of its own."

Abhishek Bachchan's Vastly Untapped Comic Timing

Tarun Mansukhani has a special bond with Abhishek Bachchan. The two had worked together in his directorial debut Dostana.

One may argue that Junior Bachchan's impeccable comic timing has probably not been as explored as it should have been. We do not instantly think of comedy per se when his name comes up.

Mansukhani agrees, "Absolutely. I mean this is my second film with him and the second comedy as well with him. So, I know that he is extremely talented when it comes to this genre. Even though Dostana and Housefull are completely different kinds of comedies. One is dry humour and one is completely slapstick and a physical comedy. But he manages to blend into both so easily, and I hope that more people sign him for comedies because he has one of the best comic timings you can find in the industry."

It's a big bad notorious gang, this time on a luxurious cruise ship sailing away. Tarun Mansukhani has made a mass entertainer, with a few laughs and two climaxes to crack, he hopes the audience keeps the theatres "Housefull" till the very end.