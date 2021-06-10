This Is How Madhuri Dixit's Pet Pooch Greets Her When She Returns Home. Dog Moms Will Relate

Madhuri Dixit shared this picture.(Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Highlights Madhuri Dixit shared a new video on Instagram

The video features her and her pet pooch

The video features her dog greeting her with tail wags

Madhuri Dixit and her love for dogs is known to all. The 54-year-old actress, who owns an adorable pet pooch, on Thursday, dropped a new video on Instagram. The heartwarming video features Madhuri Dixit and her pet dog Carmelo. In the video, Madhuri's furry friend can be seen greeting her as she returns home. In the video, the dog can be seen greeting Madhuri with tail wags and cute jumps as soon as she enters the house. The video also features Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene. The actress can be seen dressed in black from head to toe. She can be seen wearing black trousers with a matching blazer and a T-shirt underneath. Sharing the video on Instagram, Madhuri wrote: "All dog parents would relate to this. Share your videos and tag me." Many fans of the actress commented on her post.

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's video here:

Madhuri Dixit's dog Carmelo often features in the actress' Instagram posts. Last week, the actress gave us a glimpse of her "Vitamin D Therapy" with her dog. She shared a picture of herself that features her soaking up the sun with her furry friend. In the picture, Madhuri's dog can be seen sitting in her lap. "Vitamin D therapy with #Carmello #MissingOutdoors," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the picture here:

Here are some more posts from Madhuri Dixit's Instagram profile featuring her dog Carmelo:

Madhuri Dixit has appeared in a number of hit films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun!, Devdas, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Saajan, Beta, Pukar and many more. She was last seen in Karan Johar's period-drama Kalank. She currently serves as one of the judges of TV dance reality show Dance Deewane.