For Madhuri Dixit, 'Smiling Is Like Free Therapy.' See Pic

Madhuri Dixit, on Wednesday, shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram feed. The actress, who lives with her family in Mumbai, can be seen smiling with all her heart in her latest post, which shows that for the actress, "smiling is like a free therapy." Dressed in a floral print shirt and shorts, the actress can be seen posing for the camera with a plate full of fruit in front of her. "Smiling is like a free therapy. Try it!" she wrote in the caption of her post. Check it out here:

So, you know what is one of Madhuri Dixit's "favorite ways to unwind"? We'll tell you. Recently, Madhuri Dixit posted a picture of herself and her husband Sriram Nene "jamming together." She wrote: "Jamming together... One of my favorite ways to unwind."

This picture of Madhuri Dixit and her pet dog taking their "Vitamin D therapy" is too cute:

Madhuri recently got her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you," she wrote in a post.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced her next film yet.