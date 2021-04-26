Madhuri Dixit Receives Her Second Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine. See What She Posted

Madhuri Dixit shared this photo. (Image courtesy: madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit, in her latest Instagram post, informed her fans that she got her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. The actress posted a photo of herself along with a note, in which she urged her fans to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. She wrote: "Got my second jab today" and added: "I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe." In the photo, Madhuri Dixit can be seen wearing a black kurti, cream dupatta and a face mask and receiving her second dose of vaccine. Check out her post here:

The actress is married to Dr Shriram Nene and the duo are parents to two sons Arin and Raayan. A couple of days ago, Madhuri Dixit shared a video telling her Instafam how to wear a mask properly.

The actress is keeping herself fit during the pandemic by doing yoga. "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga," she captioned this photo. Take a look:

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit went on a trip to the Maldives with her family. See stunning pictures from her vacation here:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit has featured in several hits like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Khalnayak, Saajan, Tezaab, Beta, Koyla, Pukar, Prem Granth among others. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, in which she co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt. She has not announced her next film yet.