'This Is Beautiful': Hrithik Roshan Reviews Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's New Song

Saba Azad in a still from the video. (courtesy: sabazad)

Singer-actor Saba Azad recently released her new song and she shared a video on her Instagram profile on Saturday and guess who gave it a huge shout out? Saba's rumoured boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan. Sharing the video on his Instagram story, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "This is beautiful." He accompanied the post with a heart emoji. Rumours about Hrithik Roshan dating Saba started doing the rounds when they were spotted at a dinner date earlier this year. Saba is often pictured with Hrithik Roshan's family. Saba and Hrithik made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th bash.

Saba Azad captioned the post: "I Hear Your Voice is yours now. Ten years after its birth - finally free! If ever there was a time machine for the use of man it must be song... Music has such a way of transporting you to another time - I'm here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba - her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and I'm so so thankful it surprised me and continues to."

Here's a screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's story:

Screenshot of Hrithik Roshan's Instagram story.

This is what Saba Azad posted:

Saba Azad is a also a musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to interior decorator Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Other than that, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai a few months ago.