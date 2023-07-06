This Happened When Vijay Varma Watched Raja Hindustani With His Family Years Ago

Image was posted on Instagram. (Courtesy: netflix_in)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who has been on the receiving end of praises by the audience for their sizzling chemistry in the anthology film Lust Stories 2, treated their social media family on Thursday to yet another adorable video of themselves talking about love, lust and everything in between. The highlight of the video was however when Vijay Varma shared his experience about watching Raja Hindustani with his family. Elaborating on his experience, Vijay said, "Years ago in Hyderabad, I had gone to watch Raja Hindustani with two-three families and then suddenly that kiss starts and the entire row just froze. I did not know what to do." Vijay Varma's hilarious take on the situation made Tamannaah burst into laughter.

For the unversed, Raja Hindustani is a 1996 film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It tells the story of a taxi driver played by Aamir, who falls in love with a rich girl and marries her against her parent's wishes.

Among other things, Vijay Varma also asked Tamannaah about her experience while working with him. In response, Tamannaah said, "I am a huge Vijay Varma fan and I have seen all his films, the moment I heard this part of the anthology has you and Sujoy, I was super excited. I was sick during the shooting and you did everything to make me super comfortable."

Take a look at the video here:

A few days back, we came across a behind-the-scenes video from the Lust Stories 2 segment featuring the two stars. From Tamannaah trying to make Vijay laugh in the middle of a serious scene to director Sujoy Ghosh's banter with the crew, the clip is all things fun. Sharing it on Instagram, Netflix, the streaming partner for Lust Stories 2, wrote, “Love, laughter, and lust, find all three in Lust Stories 2 now streaming only on Netflix.”

A few days prior to the release of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her decision to break her no-kiss policy in the film. “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I'm really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi', ‘main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on-screen.'” She added, “I felt like as an actor, I don't want this to be something that is holding me back...This was purely a creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That is not my driving force."

Meanwhile, in another interview with Instant Bollywood, Vijay Varma opened up about Tamannaah Bhatia breaking her 18-year-old no-kiss policy for the Lust Stories 2 segment. Vijay Varma said, “I met her [Tamannaah] for the reading at Sujoy Ghosh's office. I think we broke the ice there. We shared our journey. She said ‘I have been working for the last 17 years. I had a no-kiss policy in my contract.' And then, she was like ‘I have not done anything like this before.' In the end, she told me that ‘You are the first actor I am going to be kissing on screen'. I was like ‘Thank you'.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have confirmed that they are dating in several interviews.