This Happened: At Rhea Kapoor's Wedding, Anil And Arjun Kapoor Stopped To Work Out

It has already been established that Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding was an unconventional one. For starters, they got married in a living room. Secondly, Rhea's dad Anil Kapoor and her cousin Arjun, got busy with some, well, workout. Yes, this happened. We can't help but thank Rhea Kapoor's bestie and designer Masaba Gupta enough for sharing this gem of a photograph on her Instagram story. In the picture, Arjun and Anil Kapoor, twinning in blue kurtas can be seen working out. This picture happens to be from Rhea Kapoor's wedding. The outfits gave it away.

"Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were focused as always. Fitness First," Masaba wrote sharing the picture.

Rhea Kapoor married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on Saturday in the presence of family members and a very few friends.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kaashvi Nair's Sardar Ka Grandson, co-staring Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. The film also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The actor's next project is Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix thriller AK vs AK, co-starring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Last year, he also featured in Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has super busy schedule ahead. He will next be seen in Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The actor also signed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.