How Sonam, Khushi, Shanaya And Others Lit-Up Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani's Reception

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakpoor02)

Highlights Rhea and Karan hosted a reception on Monday

It was attended by only family and a few friends

Shanaya Kapoor posted pictures from the party

Anil Kapoor's daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor, who got married to longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, hosted a reception party on Monday night which was attended by close friends and family members. Besides Rhea's siblings, her cousins Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor were also present at the bash. So was filmmaker Farah Khan and designer Masaba Gupta. Shanaya, posting pictures from the party, wrote on Instagram: "Favs." Farah Khan too shared pictures with the father of the bride Anil Kapoor, and brother of the bride Arjun Kapoor.

See Shanaya Kapoor's post:

Here's a picture of Sanjay Kapoor posing with brother Anil and son Jahaan:

"Father of the bride! Anil Kapoor many congratulations papaji. Pic credit: Pooja Dhingra," wrote Farah Khan.

"With brother of the bride! Arjun Kapoor demonstrates art of cropping a photo. Just push the other person out. Sorry Kunal Rawal," wrote Farah Khan.

ICYMI, here's a picture from Rhea Kapoor's wedding:

Rhea Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and jewelry designer Sunita Kapoor, besides being a film producer, is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor). She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017.

Karan Boolani worked as an assistant director with Rhea Kapoor on the 2010 film Aisha, which starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role. He has been photographed with the Kapoors on several occasions, including fam-jams and family functions.