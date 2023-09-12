This Happened: A Theatre Accidentally Screened The Second Half Of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan First

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

In a strange turn of events, a UK theatre accidentally screened the post interval bit of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan first. A video from the episode was shared by a Shah Rukh Khan fan on Instagram and it is going viral. The fan captioned the post, "Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch SRK movie in cinema after years. Tagging the UK based theatre chain Vue Theatre, the fan wrote, "You should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor's movie. Shah Rukh Khan only if you could see what happened with your fans."

The Internet reacted to the major oopsie. In the comments section, a user wrote, "Even if you got refund, they still ruined SRK's movie for you." Another added, "Nobody deserves this. NOBODY." Another user added, "Once in a lifetime experience lmao. Oh my God I feel so sorry for you. But this is so funny." Another comment read," OMG! The first half was actually the best... even if they refund uff they ruined the whole experience." Another one added, "I would just cry." Another one added, "Ohhh God Itna bura nahi hona chahiye tha (It shouldn't have been this bad)." Another user wrote, " Bechare log picture mein twist dhoond raha tha, twist toh khud inke sath hogaya They were looking for a twist in the film, it happened with them only)." Another one added. "This has to be the funniest and the saddest thing to ever happen."

Check out the viral video here. PS_ The video contains spoilers.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment,Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Jawan has managed to impress the audience and critics alike.