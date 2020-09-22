This Ballet Student Is Going To His Dream Dance School -Thanks To Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's image shared by a fan club. (courtesy: hrithik_roshan)

Hrithik Roshan's love for dancing clearly needs no introduction. However, this time, the actor helped fulfill someone else's dream to dance. The actor extended support to an aspiring ballet dancer to get into his dream dance school - The English National Ballet School of London, England. Hrithik's HRX Films has donated Rs 3 lakh to 20-year-old student named Kamal Singh. Kamal's father is an e-rickshaw puller who lives in Delhi's Vikas Puri. Kamal's teacher Fernando Guilera thanked Hrithik Roshan in an Instagram post. He wrote: "IFBC very proud. Hrithik Roshan supported my talented student Kamal Singh. Thank you so much for this enormous gesture Mr Hrithik Roshan, from Kamal's ballet teacher."

See the teacher's post here:

On the fundraising platform Ketto, this is what Kamal wrote in his bio: "I had never heard of Ballet. My father is an e-rickshaw driver and I attended the local government boys school. I always liked to move but I didn't have the money to attend dance classes as a teenager. But fate led me to a chance encounter with Maestro Fernando Aguilera, director of a ballet school and company in New Delhi. I fell in love with this beautiful, rigorous, classical form and after training intensively for four years, my dream has come true: The English National Ballet School of London, England, has sent me an invitation, offering me a place in their one-year Professional Trainee Programme."

Besides his philanthropic works, Hrithik Roshan has quite a bit of reputation for helping out his fans and inspiring them in his own ways. The actor, who has openly talked about his stammering problem, earlier this year, supported a Twitter user whose cousin was bullied by one of his professors for stammering during a presentation at his university. In a strongly-worded tweet, Hrithik Roshan called out the professor for his insensitive behaviour and referred to him as a "brainless monkey."

Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant. Stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming BIG ! Tell him it's NOT his fault and it's NOT something he needs to be ashamed of. People who shame him are no better than brainless monkeys. https://t.co/BDQp9PArag — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 23, 2020

That's not it, the actor also featured in a value education textbook of class 6. Hrithik's story was listed under a chapter titled "Self-confidence." The chapter talked about how the actor overcame his stammering problem. An excerpt from the chapter read, "Overcoming such a disorder was a very big victory which helped in getting him his confidence back."

Felt bored, so I was reading a textbook of my niece. I was surprised to see this page. This is from the value education textbook of class 6. Whoelse can teach self-confidence better than him?Proud of you @iHrithik sir @HrfcTamilnadu@HrithikRules@HrithikInspirespic.twitter.com/ukwlDkqa0N — Aruna Mahendran (@aruna_mahendran) March 29, 2020

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has not announced his upcoming project as of now.