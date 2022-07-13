This Artist's Mimicry Of Alia Bhatt Impressed The Internet But Ranveer Singh Still Wins

A still from the video posted by Chandni . (courtesy: chandnimimic)

A mimicry artist named Chandni started trending bigtime after she posted a video, in which she could be seen mimicking Alia Bhatt. She did the bit where Alia Bhatt talked about Ranbir Kapoor's grand proposal in Maasai Mara on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 7. The Internet seemed to be impressed with Chandni's skills. An Instagram user wrote "Yaaar how apt is this." Another one added "Spot on." Another comment read: "You're more Alia than Alia herself." Speaking of mimicry, we think no one can match up to Ranveer Singh. The actor mimicked Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan on the show and he did a great job. So much so that the clip of Ranveer mimicking these Bollywood actors eclipsed everything else. Even the Rapid Fire round.

Check out the video here:

ICYMI, here's a reminder of how good Ranveer Singh is:

During the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia Bhatt opened up about the way Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara (Kenya). "In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won't talk about it. We'll just go with feeling. And that's exactly what he did. He didn't tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara," said Alia Bhatt. Ranbir even planted the guide to take pictures of the special moment, Alia revealed on the show.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are Karan Johar's next guest on the show. The second episode will premiere on Thursday on Disney+Hotstar.