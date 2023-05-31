In Kalki Koechlin's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Memories: 'Deepika Padukone Teaching Us Dance Step We Can't Follow'

Kalki, Ranbir and Deepika in a still from film. (courtesy: YouTube)

10 years ago on this day, Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in theatres. With a stellar cast – Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur – the film celebrates friendship, love and life in the most beautiful way. On its 10th anniversary, Kalki revealed some unknown facts about YJHD. She shared that Deepika used to teach “us a dance step we can't follow”. Sharing a video montage comprising some heartwarming scenes from the film, Kalki wrote, “How we have all grown and learnt since then and yet some things I can't imagine any different, like Deepika Padukone, will always be teaching us a dance step we can't follow; Aditya Roy Kapur will always be our big Lebowski; Ranbir (Kapoor) will always play a prank that makes us squeal, and Ayan Mukerji will always ask us uncomfortably personal questions that lead to the best conversations.” She added: “Loved the memories we collected here, happy 10 years guys.”

The video also shows Ayan Mukerji summing up Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's importance in his life in a few words: “Almost everything that I experienced as a 20-year-old to almost 30 is packed into this film.” Deepika Padukone plays the role of a nerdy Naina who joins a group of friends – Kabir (Ranbir), Aditi (Kalki) and Avinash (Aditya) – on a trekking trip.

Earlier in the day, Ayan Mukerji dedicated a long note to his film, which he describes as his “second child.” An excerpt from his post read, “YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today! I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me! Strangely, I don't think I've ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it was released …(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…). But when I'm older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!”

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also featured Aditya's brother Kunaal Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit in cameo roles.