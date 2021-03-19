Hey Netflix, Deepika Padukone Heard You: 'Did Someone Ask For Naina?'

Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Highlights Netflix tagged Deepika in an Instagram story

Deepika responded to Netflix in almost no time

Deepika played the role of Naina Talwar in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'

Netflix, Deepika Padukone heard you. So, Netflix recently tagged Deepika Padukone in an Instagram story in an attempt to get her notice to an ROFL "petition". Netflix was acting upon social media comedian Kareema Barry's plea that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Naina Talwar "take all our exams." For those who need to be introduced to chashmish Naina - she's the quintessential high school nerd Deepika Padukone played in 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Actor Ranbir Kapoor played the role of her batchmate Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, who was the less studious kind. So, when Kareema Barry and Netflix asked for Naina Talwar, Deepika couldn't stay away from joining the conversation.

In an Instagram story, Netflix wrote: "Can anybody help us get in touch with Naina so we can make this happen?" Re-sharing it, Deepika Padukone replied: "Did someone ask for Naina?" Here's what Deepika shared:

Naina Talwar also appears to be Ranveer Singh's favourite of all the characters Deepika Padukone played on screen. Last month, Ranveer dropped this comment: "Oh hi Naina Talwar vibes" on a photo of Deepika. She can be seen wearing spectacles in the photo, just like Naina Talwar did in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor also co-starred with Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur, who played their fellow classmates. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film turned out one of Bollywood's most popular films on the themes of friendship and love. Deepika and Ranbir, who dated in the past, filmed the 2013 movie after their break-up.