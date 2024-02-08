These Triptii Dimri Pics Are Giving The Internet Gal Gadot Feels

Triptii Dimri shared this image. (courtesy: tripti_dimri)

Tripti Dimri posted a new set of pictures that appear to be from a photoshoot. The pictures feature the actress posing in for the camera in a beige blazer that she paired with white pants. Lisa Haydon commented on the post, "So beautiful." Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "Glow girl." Sharvari dropped heart-eyed emoji. However, many Instagram users felt that Triptii Dimri resembles Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the pictures. A user wrote, "Resembling Gal Gadot." Another one added, "Such Gal Gadot vibe." Another one read, "How I thought she's Gal Gadot?" A fourth read, "Gal Gadot doppelganger found." Another one added, "Gal Gadot Indian version." Another added, "At first I saw Gal Gadot."

Triptii Dimri shared this post:

Triptii Dimri was last seen in the blockbuster Animal. The actress has Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video in the line-up. She will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao in the film. The actress is also part of Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Triptii Dimri will share the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.

Gal Gadot is best-known to fans of DC cinematic universe as Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot, a former beauty queen, has starred in films such as the Fast And Furious series, Justice League, Criminal, Keeping Up With The Joneses, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Kicking Out Shoshana, Red Notice, Triple 9 and Death On The Nile to name a few. She was last seen in Heart Of Stone, which marked Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut.