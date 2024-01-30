Filmfare 2024: Triptii Dimri And Ranbir Kapoor's Pehle Bhi Main Performance Went Insanely Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri performing together. (courtesy: filmydrama)

Ranbir Kapoor came, saw and conquered the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat over the weekend. The actor won the Best Actor (Popular) trophy for his role in Animal. He also performed at the ceremony. Ranbir, who surprised his fans with a Jamal Kudu performance with wife Alia Bhatt, also performed to other Animal tracks like Arjan Vailly and Pehle Bhi Main. Ranbir Kapoor was joined by his co-star from the film Triptii Dimri as the two danced to Pehle Bhi Main. The videos are trending a great deal on social media.

Check out the dance videos posted by Triptii Dimri's fan pages here:

A different angle of Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor's performance of the song 'Pehle Bhi Main' from #Animal on the Filmfare Awards stage. #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024#TriptiDimripic.twitter.com/P1vpriAlOp — Triptii Dimri News (@triptidimrinews) January 29, 2024

Here's another glimpse of the viral performance:

Triptii Dimri's makeup artist for the Filmfare Awards, Séverine Perina, watching the actress and Ranbir Kapoor's performance on the awards stage. #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2024#TriptiDimripic.twitter.com/xpIlTATVk7 — Triptii Dimri News (@triptidimrinews) January 28, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor made a grand entry at the Filmfare Awards like this.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had a "saras" night at the awards ceremony. Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actress (Popular) Award for Rocky Aur Rani Kiii Prem Kahaani, shared photos from the ceremony and she wrote in her Instagram post, "This one's for the entire team #RRKPK."

Triptii Dimri, star of Animal, also played the titular Laila in the Sajid Ali-directed Laila Majnu a few years ago. She also starred in the 2017 film Poster Boys. She also featured in the Netflix original Bulbbul. In 2022, the actress starred in Netflix's Qala, co-starring Babil Khan.

She will next be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She also has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal in the line-up. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly star in Animal Park and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana next.