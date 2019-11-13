These OGs Drinking Coca-Cola? Just Rishi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor And Friends

Rishi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback picture on Wednesday "Cute brat Anil Kapoor," he wrote Anil Kapoor reacted to the picture

Having throwback cravings? We bet this blast from the past shared by actor Rishi Kapoor will cheer you up. In case you're wondering why, the throwback photo features "cute" brats Anil Kapoor, his elder filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, his actor cousin Aditya Raj Kapoor and producer Tutu Sharma in one frame. In the picture, the "original trend setters" can be seen drinking Cola-Cola wearing "cool party hats." Sharing the throwback photo - clicked by filmmaker Khalid Mohamed - Rishi Kapoor came up with the best caption possible. He wrote: "Original 'Coca-Cola' advertisement. Boney Kapoor, Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor (photo courtesy - Khalid Mohamed)."

Reacting to the picture, Anil Kapoor hilariously wrote that "drinking Coca-Cola was serious business" that time. We feel you, Anil Kapoor. Sharing Rishi Kapoor's post on Twitter, he wrote: "The original trend setter! Drinking Coca-Cola was serious business! Look at those cool party hats!"

Check out the picture, which is going crazy viral on social media:

Original "Coca Cola" advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed) pic.twitter.com/RXIEUxCAlp — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 13, 2019

And here's what Anil Kapoor wrote:

The OG trend setters! Drinking Coca Cola was serious business!

Look at those cool party hats!@chintskap@BoneyKapoorhttps://t.co/cX9lZ3wPip — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 13, 2019

Rishi Kapoor is the king of throwback pictures. He often delights his fans by sharing old photos of himself on social media. Last month, he posted a picture of himself shaving his beard on the sets of the 1991 film Henna. "Well, that beard was gotten rid of. This picture, sent by a friend, is during the filming of Henna," he captioned the post. Take a look:

Well that beard was gotten rid of. This picture sent by a friend is during the filming of Henna pic.twitter.com/E5qniXReqU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2019

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor will next be seen in Jeethu Joseph's The Body along with Emraan Hashmi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.