How Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor Clocked 31 Years Of Tezaab

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in Tezaab. (Image courtesy: AnilKapoor )

Highlights Madhuri Dixit posted a special video Anil Kapoor posted stills from the film The film clocked 31 years on Monday

Tezaab is arguably one of the most iconic films in Bollywood and as the film clocked 31 years on Monday, the film's lead pair Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit celebrated in their own ways. Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures from the film on his Twitter profile. In his post, Anil Kapoor wrote: "31 years of Tezaab: "The film that gave Madhuri Dixit and I so much. I want to dedicate this year to the great Laxmikant of Laxmikant-Pyarelal and to the lion-hearted late Dinesh Gandhi who backed N Chandra's vision which lead to it becoming a super hit blockbuster."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post here:

#31yearsofTezaab, the film that gave @MadhuriDixit & I so much. I want to dedicate this year to the great Laxmikant of Laxmikant-Pyarelal & to the lion-hearted Late Dinesh Gandhi who backed N. Chandra's vision which lead to it becoming a super hit blockbuster! @Javedakhtarjadupic.twitter.com/svPx9feRjV — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the film's lead actress Madhuri Dixit posted a special video, in which she recreated her iconic song Ek Do Teen from the film and she wrote: "Ek Do Teen has been a really special song for me. So today, I'm celebrating 31 years of Tezaab with a fun dance challenge. Match my steps and share your videos using #EkDoTeenChallenge. A few of you will also get a surprise from me. Let's dance away."

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's video here:

Other than Tezaab, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor have co-starred in films such as Ram Lakhan (1989), Beta (1992), Pukar (2000) and Total Dhamaal.

The 1988 film Tezaab, directed and produced by N Chandra. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Chunky Panday, Annu Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film won several awards and accolades. Both Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit received the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress for their performances in the film. The film resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs and dialogues.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dahwan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Anil Kapoor's line-up of films includes Malang, Pagalpanti and Takht

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.