When Rishi Kapoor Got 'Rid Of' His Beard On The Sets Of Henna. See Throwback Pic

Rishi Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: chintskap)

Highlights Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback photo on Monday The picture is from the sets of the 1991 film Henna Rishi Kapoor returned to India last month

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a really interesting throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor. The 67-year-old actor, who returned to India last month, posted a throwback picture of himself from the sets of the 1991 film Henna. In the photo, Rishi Kapoor could be seen shaving his beard. Sharing the photo on Twitter, Rishi Kapoor mentioned that it was sent by one of his friends. "Well that beard was gotten rid of. This picture, sent by a friend, is during the filming of Henna," he captioned the post. Henna also featured Zeba Bakhtiyar, Ashvini Bhave, Farida Jalal, late actor Saeed Jaffrey and Raza Murad.

Take a look at the throwback picture shared by Rishi Kapoor:

Well that beard was gotten rid of. This picture sent by a friend is during the filming of Henna pic.twitter.com/E5qniXReqU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 7, 2019

In Henna, Rishi Kapoor's character mistakenly enters Pakistan on the day of his engagement. The film revolves around his love story with Pakistani girl Henna (played by Zeba Bakhtiyar). Henna has been written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, produced and directed by Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor frequently shares priceless throwback pictures on social media. On legendary actor Dev Anand's birth anniversary, Rishi Kapoor paid tribute to the actor by sharing a couple of throwback photos of himself and the late actor. "Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th birthday. Never a style icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release (1973), he told me at Stardust magazine's party, 'We youngsters should do a film together.' Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir!" he captioned his post.

Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party "We youngsters should do a film together" Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/3srYwou8Rw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 26, 2019

Rishi Kapoor returned to India with his wife Neetu Kapoor on September 10 after spending nearly a year in New York, where he was undergoing cancer treatment. He was diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillette Dubey, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.