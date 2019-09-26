On Dev Anand's Birth Anniversary, Rishi Kapoor Pays Tribute To The 'Evergreen Star'

A file photo of Dev Anand with Rishi Kapoor. (Image courtesy: chintskap )

On legendary actor Dev Anand's birth anniversary, Rishi Kapoor paid tribute to the actor on Twitter. Dev Anand would have turned 97 today. Rishi Kapoor posted several pictures of himself along with the late actor on Twitter and shared a special post, in which he recalled the incident, wherein the Guide actor told Rishi Kapoor: "We youngsters should do a film together." In his post, Rishi Kapoor described Dev Anand as an "evergreen star" and tweeted: "Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahib on his 97th Birthday. Never a style icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release (1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party: 'We youngsters should do a film together.' Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir."

Salute to the evergreen star Dev Anand sahab on his 97th Birthday. Never a style Icon and a young at heart like him. Just after Bobby's release(1973) he told me at Stardust magazine's party "We youngsters should do a film together" Such was his confidence. God Bless you sir! pic.twitter.com/3srYwou8Rw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 26, 2019

Rishi Kapoor and Dev Anand never did a film together. Dev Anand was one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood, who even directed and produced several projects. He is remembered for his work in films like Guide, Johny Mera Naam, Jewel Thief, Kala Pani, Baazi, Paying Guest, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Des Pardes among many others.

Rishi Kapoor, who was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, retuned to India almost after an year in September. On the professional front, he was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillette Dubey, Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor. The film released when the actor was undergoing treatment in the Big Apple.

