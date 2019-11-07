'Wah Re Dilli': Rishi Kapoor's Tweet On Delhi Is As Real As It Gets

Rishi Kapoor returned to India from NYC in September

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, known for his outspokenness on social media, commented on some of the recent developments in Delhi that have forced the National Capital to feature in headlines frequently. Rishi Kapoor's tweet is directed at Delhi's hazardous air quality and the ongoing stand-off between police and lawyers. In a tweet on Thursday afternoon, Rishi Kapoor wrote: "Wah re Dilli! Police maange protection - lawyer maange justice - public maange oxygen! Dekh tere insaan ki haalat kya ho gai. Bhagwan kitna badal gaya insaan! (The police want protection, the lawyers want justice, the public wants oxygen. Look at the condition of the people. God, how have people changed!)"

Read Rishi Kapoor's tweet here:

Wah re Dilli! Police maange Protection - lawyer maange Justice - public maange Oxygen!!!!!! Dekh tere insan ki haalat kya ho gai Bhagwan kitna badal gaya insaan! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 7, 2019

Lawyers in Delhi are currently protesting against the clash with police at Tis Hazari court on November 2, which started with a fight over a parking spot and quickly took a violent turn. On Saturday, a policeman had asked three lawyers to remove their car parked at a wrong spot, which triggered a fight between lawyers and the police, in which around 30 people were injured. The lawyers wanted the police to hand over the constable who had stopped their colleagues from parking their car.

Meanwhile, Delhi has turned into a hazardous gas chamber of pollution because of stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab and also the bursting of crackers on Diwali, prompting the Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) to declare a public health emergency across the National Capital Region after pollution levels entered into "emergency" category for the first time since January. Delhi schools and colleges remained shut till November 5 with hundreds of people gathering at India Gate on Wednesday in protest. On Thursday morning, PTI reported that Delhi's air quality has 'improved' from "very poor" to "poor."

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor tweeted this, indirectly criticising Delhi's dipping air quality: "Breathlessness, palpitation, moist eyes... you're either in love or in Delhi."

Last year, Rishi Kapoor flew off to New York for cancer treatment and returned to Mumbai earlier this year after 11 months. His wife Neetu Kapoor was Rishi Kapoor's constant companion in New York. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2018 comedy Rajma Chawal.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.