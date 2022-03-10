'There's No Truth': Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat React To Breakup Rumours

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat (Courtesy: raqeshbapat)

A piece of happy news for Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's fans and followers. The couple has reacted to the breakup rumours that have been going viral on the web since morning. Sharing a screenshot of a report from a media house, Raqesh and Shamita wrote, "We request you'll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone." There were rumours that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have parted ways due to compatibility issues. Shamita and Raqesh met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love. They were also seen in Bigg Boss 15 for a small period of time.

Check out Shamita and Raqesh's reaction to breakup rumours:

After Bigg Boss 15,Shamita Shetty, in an interview with Etimes, had talked about the topics on which she and Raqesh have conflicts. She had said, "I react faster than Raqesh and it bothers me sometimes. He has his own way of handling things. So I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay. He still has to know me a lot. We are two different people and only on a few basic points do we clash. I have got into a relationship after a very long time so I am not used to having a person around."

As of now, the couple is spending quality time together and enjoying the little things. Shamita Shetty had also celebrated her birthday with Raqesh Bapat and her family.