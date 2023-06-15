'There's A Lot Of Love In My Life Right Now,' Says Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma, who has had a stellar year professionally, in a recent interaction with Janice Sequeira, opened up about his professional and personal life. When asked about the interest in his personal life, the Gully Boy actor said, "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy." Vijay Varma's statement comes after Tamannaah sort of confirmed her relationship with the actor in an interview earlier this week. Tamannaah, during an interview with Film Companion, had said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place."

Tamannaah, who will be seen sharing screen space in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, had said during the interview, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

Vijay Varma is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Apart from his film roles, Vijay Varma also starred in many web shows - the list includes A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer. The actor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor recently starred in Dahaad, alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah.