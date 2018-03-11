The 'Worst' Thing Happened To Karan Johar. 'No Paparazzi At The Airport'

Karan Johar is feeling exactly what all of us feel - when we make sufficient effort to look stunning but find no audience to appreciate - at all. The filmmaker, who was in London this week flew back home today and was 'shattered' to see no paparazzi at the airport. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then....the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps were not there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray!" Karan Johar's tweet has left actors Parineeti Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sharma in splits.
Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:
Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then....the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps Were NOT there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 11, 2018
Take a look at Parineeti and Ileana's reaction to his post:
HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa @karanjohar— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 11, 2018
Bahahahahahahaha I feel you— Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) March 11, 2018
Karan Johar is definitely one of those Bollywood celebrities whose style game is consistently worthy of attention. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director doesn't need a reason to dress up and this picture of him with Kareena Kapoor will tell you why.
Karan often wows us with his fashion statements. Take a look:
Karan Johar was last seen in Welcome To New York, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. He is next producing Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra and Akshay Kumar's Kesari.