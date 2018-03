The 'Worst' Thing Happened To Karan Johar. 'No Paparazzi At The Airport'

Highlights KJo had worn a new jacket and big sun glasses for his airport look "And then....the worse thing happened!!!!!," wrote Karan Parineeti Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz posted hilarious reaction

Was about to land! Wore a new jacket! Product in hair! Big sun glasses were put on! New bag pack positioned for capture! And then....the worse thing happened!!!!! The paps Were NOT there!!!!! Shattered! Will now repeat this look and pray! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 11, 2018

HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA karannnnn yaaaaaa @karanjohar — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 11, 2018

Bahahahahahahaha I feel you — Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) March 11, 2018

About last night! Styled by @nikitajaisinghani A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:00pm PST

Just got into Berlin! Am #checkingitout A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 16, 2018 at 2:57am PST

Karan Johar is feeling exactly what all of us feel - when we make sufficient effort to look stunning but find no audience to appreciate - at all. The filmmaker, who was in London this week flew back home today and was 'shattered' to see no paparazzi at the airport. Karan Johar's tweet has left actors Parineeti Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz and Tara Sharma in splits. Karan Johar is definitely one of those Bollywood celebrities whose style game is consistently worthy of attention. The director doesn't need a reason to dress up and this picture of him with Kareena Kapoor will tell you why. Karan often wows us with his fashion statements. Karan Johar was last seen in, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. He is next producing Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak, Alia Bhatt's and Akshay Kumar's