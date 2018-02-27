Karan Johar Doesn't Play Holi. Because, This Actor Karan Johar hasn't played Holi after the age of 10 and it's because of his friend Abhishek Bachchan, he revealed

Karan Johar said he 'fears the festival' (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

India's Next Superstars, news agency IANS reported. KJo said that several years ago, he had hurt himself during the festival and when he revealed this to Amitabh Bachchan at his home, Abhishek came in and threw him in a pool of coloured water. "I fondly remember visiting Amitji's house for Holi when I was 10-years-old. I told him why I feared the festival so much. That's when Abhishek came inside the room, picked me up and threw me in a pool of coloured water. That was the end of my love for Holi and I haven't played ever since," he said.



Both Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have starred in Karan Johar's hit films like Dostana and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, respectively.



Of the Holi incident, when Karan Johar had hurt himself, he said, "When I was six or seven-years-old, kids in my colony ran behind me to put silver colour paint on me. Trying to save myself, I fell down and hurt myself and ended up in a fight with the other kids." Karan Johar, along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty, judges India's Next Superstars.



Karan Johar, a filmmaker, starred in the recently-released film Welcome To New York, headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh. He is also producing Sridevi's daughter Janhvi's debut film Dhadak. Sridevi died late Saturday in Dubai. Karan Johar has been by the family's side since the news broke and has been photographed at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home.



(With IANS inputs)



