After Cancellation, The Wheel Of Time Returns With Major New Expansion

The Wheel of Time may have come to an end on Prime Video, but the fantasy series is far from over. After Amazon cancelled the live-action show, fans were left disappointed, despite the story gaining momentum. The decision was linked to the high cost of production and viewership numbers that did not meet expectations.

Now, the world created by author Robert Jordan is preparing for a fresh chapter. According to new reports, several new projects are officially in development.

Iwot Studios is reportedly working with producer Thomas Vu and Anthony Borquez's Initiate Entertainment to bring the Wheel of Time universe back to audiences.

The partnership includes a new video game, multiple animated films and an animated series inspired by the novels written by Jordan and later continued by Brandon Sanderson.

According to Variety, the upcoming Wheel of Time projects are getting developed to give fans more ways to enjoy the story across different types of entertainment.

At the moment, no streaming service or distributor has been officially announced for these projects.

Thomas Vu said, “I see tremendous opportunity in expanding The Wheel of Time into fully authentic, integrated, interactive, and animated storytelling experiences, The depth of the mythology provides a foundation for sustained, multi-platform franchise growth.”

“Thomas has consistently demonstrated the ability to scale narrative worlds into global entertainment franchises. His background at the intersection of storytelling, technology, and franchise architecture makes him uniquely suited to help expand ‘The Wheel of Time' in new immersive formats.

“We look forward to working closely with Thomas and Anthony as we bring the next chapter of ‘The Wheel of Time' to audiences around the world,” Iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage adds.

Iwot also clarified that the newly announced productions were separate from other Wheel of Time projects that were already announced earlier, meaning they were not replacements for the upcoming films already in development, including The White Tower and Age of Legends.

The studio is also working on other open world Wheel of Time video games through its gaming division in Montreal.

When The Wheel of Time first made its debut on Amazon, many believed it could attract viewers looking for a new series after Game of Thrones. However, despite running for three seasons, the live action adaptation was cancelled.