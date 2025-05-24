American Fantasy Series <i>The Wheel Of Time</i> Cancelled After Three Seasons

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The Wheel Of Time has been cancelled by Amazon Prime after three seasons. The show was co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. Viewership declined significantly during Season 3, affecting future investments.

The Wheel Of Time co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios has been cancelled by streaming giant Amazon Prime after 3 seasons. The show was based on the bestselling novel series by Robert Jordan.

The announcement came within a month of the Season 3 finale. The last season was high on the magical charm of the show, high-end battles, and the rounding off of several character arcs.

As reported by Deadline, the reason behind cancelling the show was because of financial limitations. Season 3 had led to a significant decline in the viewership, hence Amazon MGM Studios had to think through their future investment.

The finale was still impressive as several plotlines reached its culmination, but the performances did not live up to the expectations that could lead to another season.

The show was led by Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins and Madeleine Madden, and the first season was released back in 2021. It soon emerged to be the most-watched series that year. Spanning 8 episodes, the series was one of the platform's top 5 series launches of all time.

The plot of the series revolves around a gang of young individuals who find themselves drawn towards a battle between the forces of light and darkness. The crux of the storyline is highlighted by a looming threat called the Dark One, which represents pure evil, and one who they have to confront.

The second season of the show came out in 2023 followed by the third and final season, which was released in March.

The third season of the series was based on the fourth book of the novel series, called The Shadow Rising. The season aired in March 2025 and concluded in April.