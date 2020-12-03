The View Milind Soman Wants To Wake Up To Every Morning. Pics Inside

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman was on an adventurous trek in North Bengal, which culminated at Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal at an elevation of almost 12,000 feet. Now that his trek is over, Milind Soman is revisiting fresh memories and sharing some of them on Instagram with profound thoughts. On Thursday evening, Milind Soman shared glimpses of the breath-taking view he woke up to while camping in Sandakphu and wrote: "These are the views I want to see from my tent every morning." However, when talking about "views", Milind Soman was not only referring to the snow-capped mountain ranges but also his wife Ankita Konwar, who too feature in his latest Sandakphu album on Instagram.

"Knowing what you want from life is tough sometimes, and the ideas keep changing. But if you are very lucky or very clever or think very carefully, you become sure of what you want and importantly also why, and then you go out and get it. When you are sure then every thought, every action will be focused on that goal and every thought and action will become the goal," Milind Soman added to his post.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar shared interesting updates on their way to Sandakphu. The fitness enthusiast couple worked-out at 12,000 feet after a 21 km trek and we can't even...

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, who got married in 2018, travel throughout the year. In October, they made a trip to the US and were in Goa after that, where they celebrated Milind's 55th birthday.