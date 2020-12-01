12,000 Feet Above Sea Level, Milind Soman Is Working Out With A View Of Mount Everest

Milind Soman shared this photo (courtesy milindrunning)

Milind Soman needs no introduction and nor does his reputation of working out anywhere and everywhere. The 55-year-old actor-model recently trekked to Sandakphu, which is the highest peak in West Bengal at an elevation of 11,929 feet, and then when he reached his destination, celebrated with what appears to be clap push-ups. Yup, that's Milind Soman for you. Sharing a glimpse of him "flying", Milind Soman wrote about his experience on Instagram: "Sunrise closer to heaven! The view from Phalut has to be seen to be believed The Kangchenjunga range on one side and Mt Everest on the other!"

Milind Soman's wok-out routine was preceded by a difficult 21 km-long trek: "After a hilly and seemingly unending 21 km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000 ft, you will be greeted with a landscape, a sunrise and sunset too spectacular to ever forget. You might even feel like you are flying."

Milind Soman's travel buddy is none other than his wife, who is also a fitness enthusiast. After reaching Sandakphu earlier this week, Milind Soman checked in on Instagram with this adorable photo: "The fire in the sky at Sandakphu," he wrote.

On their way to Sandakphu, Milind and Ankita had camped at the Himalayan village of Kala Pokhri, from where they checked in on Instagram with post-card like entries. Milind and Ankita, who dressed up like the locals when in Kala Pokhri, made a quick stop on their way to Sandakphu for a few selfies. "Selfie time on the route to Sandakphu! 10,000 feet," wrote Milind while on her feed, Ankita added: "10,000 feet and warmth intact."

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman, who got married in 2018, travel throughout the year. In October, they made a trip to the US and were in Goa after that, where they celebrated Milind's 55th birthday.