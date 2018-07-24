The Truth About Ranveer Singh's 'Cameo' In Ali Zafar's Teefa In Trouble

Twitter revealed that in the final scene of the film, a poster featuring Ranveer Singh's image appears in the film - but that's not all

The Truth About Ranveer Singh's 'Cameo' In Ali Zafar's Teefa In Trouble

Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar in Kill Dil. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

  1. Twitter thinks the filmmakers used a picture of Ranveer from an old ad
  2. Teefa In Trouble is running successfully in Pakistani theatres
  3. Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar co-starred in Kill Dil

Reports of Ranveer Singh's 'cameo' in Ali Zafar's new filmTeefa In Trouble have taken over the Internet. However, Twitter busted the rumours and revealed that the cameo is actually a poster featuring Ranveer Singh endorsing "Teefay De Tikkay" (the name Ali Zafar's character's shop in the film). However, the twist doesn't end here... A section of the Internet believes that it is actually a "photoshopped" picture of Ranveer Singh from a 2016 ad campaign. "It's not a cameo... In the end they've used a picture of Ranveer on their tikka... Ranveer is no way associated with it," a Twitter user wrote and shared this picture:

 

 

Some Twitter users immediately recognised it as a picture taken from Ranveer Singh's ad campaign in 2016 for Set Wet. "Bonus: Even that pic is photoshopped. It was actually a Set Wet Ad poster," said a Twitter user.

 

 

Here's what Twitter had to add:

 

 

However, a section of the Internet stood by Ali Zafar and the filmmakers and said:

 

 

Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar co-starred in 2015 film Kill Dil, which was directed by Shaad Ali and it also featured Govinda and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. In Bollywood, Ali Zafar was last seen in a cameo in Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt.

Ali Zafar recently featured in headlines after Pakistani Meesha Shafi accused him of sexual harassment. Ali Zafar categorically denied the allegations and later filed a defamation suit against the Aaya Laariye singer.

Meanwhile, Teefa In Trouble, which released last week, is running successfully in in Pakistani theatres.

