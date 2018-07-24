The Truth About Ranveer Singh's 'Cameo' In Ali Zafar's Teefa In Trouble

Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar in Kill Dil. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Reports of Ranveer Singh's 'cameo' in Ali Zafar's new filmTeefa In Trouble have taken over the Internet. However, Twitter busted the rumours and revealed that the cameo is actually a poster featuring Ranveer Singh endorsing "Teefay De Tikkay" (the name Ali Zafar's character's shop in the film). However, the twist doesn't end here... A section of the Internet believes that it is actually a "photoshopped" picture of Ranveer Singh from a 2016 ad campaign. "It's not a cameo... In the end they've used a picture of Ranveer on their tikka... Ranveer is no way associated with it," a Twitter user wrote and shared this picture:

It's not a cameo...In the end they've used a picture of Ranveer on their tikka..ranveer is no way associated with it.. pic.twitter.com/nvXPqj5MOd — Harsh (@Harsh1904MJ) July 24, 2018

Some Twitter users immediately recognised it as a picture taken from Ranveer Singh's ad campaign in 2016 for Set Wet. "Bonus: Even that pic is photoshopped. It was actually a Set Wet Ad poster," said a Twitter user.

Bonus: Even that pic is photoshopped. It was actually a Set Wet Ad poster — Kalai (@mynameisKalai) July 24, 2018

Here's what Twitter had to add:

But I it's a picture from 2016 from a amagizne photoshoot!!! — Harsh (@Harsh1904MJ) July 24, 2018

However, a section of the Internet stood by Ali Zafar and the filmmakers and said:

Ranveer posed for and sent this picture to them. They didn't do it out of the blue. — Dominique (@AbbakkaHypatia) July 24, 2018

Ranveer Singh and Ali Zafar co-starred in 2015 film Kill Dil, which was directed by Shaad Ali and it also featured Govinda and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. In Bollywood, Ali Zafar was last seen in a cameo in Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt.

Ali Zafar recently featured in headlines after Pakistani Meesha Shafi accused him of sexual harassment. Ali Zafar categorically denied the allegations and later filed a defamation suit against the Aaya Laariye singer.

Meanwhile, Teefa In Trouble, which released last week, is running successfully in in Pakistani theatres.