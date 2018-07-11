Ali Zafar Says He Will 'Stay Away' From Projects Which Objectify Women

Ali Zafar's last film in Bollywood was Dear Zindagi(Image courtesy: AliZafarsays)

Singer-actor Ali Zafar, who is all set to make his debut in Pakistani cinema with Teefa In Trouble, said that he will "stay away" from the projects, which objectify women, news agency IANS reported. If a certain project portrays women in a wrong way, this is what the actor said he will do: "I would personally stay away from it." The actor, who featured in an item song, which is part of his upcoming film, also shared his views on the trend of item numbers in the entertainment industry. "It depends on how it is done. Freedom of expression is something that we have. We should have the right to have that but how we use it, is very important. If it doesn't demean a woman or objectify women and is done in an entertaining manner, I don't see any harm in that," IANS quoted Ali Zafar as saying.



Speaking about the special song, which has been sung by him: "There is this interesting debate going on whether an item number needs to be there in a film for the film to work or not. There are some people who are more towards that kind of cinema which is more realistic. They say their films should not have an item number and there are others in the commercial world. They say there should be item numbers in films and there is nothing wrong with it. This (Item number) is our take on the whole conversation."



Ali Zafar trended big time earlier this year after Pakistani singer-actress Meesha Shafi, accused the actor of harassing her. After her tweet, Ali Zafar in a lengthy twitter note "categorically denied" the harassment charges. "I categorically deny any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi," the 38-year-old singer wrote.



Ali Zafar's women band members supported him against the allegations made by Shafi.



