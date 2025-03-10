<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i>: Lola Tung's Final Season To Premiere On This Date

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans, assemble here. Recently, the makers announced that the third and final season of the global hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere this July.

Season Three of the Amazon Original series will have 11 episodes and premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

Season Three of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and Mads Hansen for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip.

Based on the best-selling book trilogy from Jenny Han, the Prime Video drama has become a cultural sensation and captured the hearts of fans around the globe. Season One debuted in summer 2022 and became the #1 show on the platform premiere weekend. Season Two debuted in summer 2023 and more than doubled Season One's viewership within three days of launch.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

