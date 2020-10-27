The 'Stupidest Thing' Priyanka Chopra's Mom Told Her When She Won Miss World

Priyanka Chopra in a throwback from Miss World 2000 (courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who was crowned Miss World in 2000, still remembers her mother's first words after her big win at the pageant and so does Madhu Chopra. "I had tears streaming down my eyes, I didn't know what was gonna happen. I just needed to hug her. And when I hugged her, I spoke the stupidest thing instead of telling her 'I'm so glad, so happy that you are Miss World," Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra said in an Instagram video. Sharing some of her ROFL experiences from when she won Miss World at just 18 in a video, Priyanka wrote: "Picture this... I just turned 18 and won Miss World! When I finally reunited with my parents among all the chaos on stage, the first thing my mom said to me was 'Babe, what's going to happen with your studies?' #IndianMom #20in2020."

Priyanka Chopra's win in 2000 marked the 5th Miss World win from India. Priyanka Chopra's fellow Miss India winners in 2000 were Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza. While Priyanka won Miss World title later that year, Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title. Three years after her Miss World win, Priyanka Chopra stepped into Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy.

Earlier this year, Priyanka took a trip down memory lane and shared a video of hers, in which she revisited the moment she won Miss World and had ROFL reactions. "What's with the hair? I had so much hair! When did I lose my hair?" she said. Priyanka said she was so sure that she wasn't going to win, that she had her return tickets booked already: "That was crazy. I never, ever expected to win. I wasn't supposed to. I had a train booked and I was supposed to go back and give my board exams. And I had a crown on my head. It was crazy."

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Berlin for work. She will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger.