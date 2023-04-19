The Song Of Scorpions Trailer: Irrfan Khan's Last Film Has A Sting In Its Tale

Still from the trailer shared by Panorama Studios.(courtesy: PanoramaStudios)

The day is finally here. Fans of Irrfan Khan got a sneak peek into his last film – The Song Of Scorpions. It is a “story of twisted love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song,” directed by Anup Singh. The trailer of The Song Of Scorpions was released on Wednesday and it promises commanding and puissant performances by Irrfan and Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani. The role portrayed by the late actor is that of a camel trader, who falls in love with Norran, a tribal woman role (played by Golshifteh) who is learning the ancient art of healing. Before they can find solace in each other's company, destiny puts them to a test of “love and deception” that sets them on different paths, writes the filmmaker.

The movie also stars Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora and Tillotama Shome in pivotal roles. As per the makers, “The Song of Scorpions is a story of twisted love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song. Nooran, carefree and defiantly independent, is a tribal woman learning the ancient art of healing from her grandmother, a revered scorpion-singer. When Aadam, a camel trader in the Rajasthan desert, hears her sing, he falls desperately in love. But even before they can get to know each other better, Nooran is poisoned by treachery that sets her on a perilous journey to avenge herself and find her song.”

The Song Of Scorpions, which has already been screened at various international film festivals, will release in India on April 28 in cinema halls.

Watch the trailer of The Song Of Scorpions here:

The Song Of Scorpions marks Anup Singh's second collaboration with Irrfan Khan, after their 2013 film Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost. The brilliant actor died on April 29, 2020 after months of battle with cancer.

Ahead of the trailer release, Anup Singh shared a poster of the film and described it in these words: “The Song Of Scorpions. Love, deception and a song. Trailer releasing tomorrow.”

The Song Of Scorpions is backed by Swiss, French, and Singaporean production houses. It is set in Jaisalmer.



