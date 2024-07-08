The Reason Shweta Tiwari Took Nine Years To File Divorce Against Raja Chaudhary: 'Was Worried For My Daughter'

Shweta Tiwari with Raja Chaudhary in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Popular television actor Shweta Tiwari opened up about why she took nine years to file divorce against her first husband Raja Chaudhary in an interview with Galatta India. Shweta Tiwari claimed that Raja Chaudhary used to beat her on a regular basis. The actress also revealed that Raja used to create a ruckus on the sets of her serials. When asked about what stopped her (initially) to come out of the troubled relationship, Shweta said, "In my entire family, nobody had ever done a love marriage, I had. There was also caste problems that existed in our family, yet I had an inter-caste marriage. People had already started to taunt my mother and judging my marriage. On top of that, if I filed for a divorce, it would have been a whole different thing. At that point in time, it wasn't that I was not financially independent, but it was more of an emotional thing."

Shweta continued, "I was worried for my daughter not having a father while growing up. It was later that I realised that you can have a happy family only when you are mentally happy. It's not a good upbringing for your child to be in a dysfunctional family. If two people can't co-exist, it is better to part ways." Raja Chaudhary and Shweta Tiwari got married in 1998. Shweta filed for divorce in 2007 on the ground of domestic violence and Raja's drinking problem. They share a daughter Palak Tiwari, who made her debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last year.

In 2013, Shweta Tiwari married Abhinav Kohli after dating him for three years. The couple together welcomed a son Reyansh Kohli. However, in 2019, the actor filed a complaint of domestic violence against Abhinav alleging harassment towards her and daughter Palak Tiwari. They separated in the same year.

Shweta Tiwari became a household name after she portrayed the role of Prerna Sharma in Ektaa Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was last seen in the serial Main Hoon Aparajita. She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. She emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 4.