<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 120 Crore Mark In India

Prabhas' The Raja Saab continues to see fluctuations at the box office. On Day 6, the Maruthi directorial earned ₹5.25 crore through ticket sales, according to reports by Sacnilk.

As per the rough data shared by the industry tracker, ₹3.35 crore of this came from Telugu screenings, while Hindi shows contributed ₹1.85 crore. Tamil and Kannada screenings added ₹2 lakh each, and Malayalam shows accounted for ₹1 lakh.

Despite the ups and downs, the horror-comedy is steadily marching ahead and has now breached the ₹120 crore mark at the domestic box office. So far, The Raja Saab has amassed a total collection of ₹124.71 crore.

A few days ago, a strange incident took place at Ashok Talkies in Odisha's Rayagada district during a screening of The Raja Saab. A fire reportedly broke out inside the theatre after some fans got carried away during a key moment in the film. The chaos began when Prabhas made his big entry on screen.

As per reports, a group of fans sitting close to the screen started celebrating by performing aarti and trying to burst crackers inside the hall. This led to a sudden fire near the screen area, causing panic among the audience. The situation was quickly noticed, but the incident raised serious concerns about safety inside cinema halls. Click here to read the full story.

In addition to Prabhas, The Raja Saab features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani in important roles.

The story follows a man who lives in a small village with his grandmother. She suffers from Alzheimer's and believes her husband, Kanakaraja, has gone on a mission and will return one day. Missing him deeply, she wishes to see him again. Things take a turn when Raja Saab meets a man who looks just like his grandfather. This sets him on a path to reunite the elderly couple, unfolding a heartfelt story with a touch of the supernatural.