<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Next Stop For Prabhas Film In India Is Rs 115 Crore

Prabhas' The Raja Saab is inching closer to the ₹115 crore mark at the box office. However, the film witnessed a sharp dip in collections on its first Monday. After earning over ₹19 crore per day since its release, the film managed to collect only ₹6.6 crore on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Of this, ₹4.73 crore came from Telugu screenings, while Hindi shows contributed ₹1.75 crore. Tamil screenings added ₹7 lakh, Kannada shows brought in ₹3 lakh, and Malayalam screenings accounted for ₹2 lakh. So far, The Raja Saab has amassed ₹114.6 crore in the domestic market.

The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 24.64% on January 12, the report added. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 16.20%, afternoon shows registered 25.92%, evening shows recorded 26.15%, while night shows peaked at 30.27%.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy that follows the story of a man searching for his missing grandfather. He finds himself trapped in a mansion haunted by a sinister presence.

The film stars Prabhas as Raju “Raja Saab,” Sanjay Dutt as Pekamedala Kanakaraju, Nidhhi Agerwal as Bessy, Malavika Mohanan as Bhairavi, Riddhi Kumar as Anitha, and Zarina Wahab as Gangadevi Kanakaraju, also known as “Gangamma.” Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh, and Prabhas Sreenu also appear in key roles.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee awarded The Raja Saab 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The Raja Saab is part a grandmother-grandson drama, part an evil spirit story and part pure drivel in which the titular character is pitted against an occult force that is too big for him to tame until a way out is inevitably found in the climax.”

Released on January 9, The Raja Saab has been jointly bankrolled by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.