<i>The Raaja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Second Monday Result Of Prabhas Film

The Raja Saab, led by Prabhas, premiered in theatres on January 9. Directed by Maruthi Dasari, the film has been performing well at the box office. The horror comedy minted Rs 139.35 crore by the end of its second weekend.

Coming to the second Monday collections, The Raja Saab managed to amass Rs 1.15 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. Keeping the day 11 figures in mind, the film's total box office collection now stands at Rs 140.5 crore. The horror comedy witnessed an overall Telugu occupancy rate of 20.04 per cent on January 19.

Audience footfall for the night screenings was the highest at 21.59 per cent, followed by the evening shows, which recorded 21.28 per cent occupancy. Meanwhile, the afternoon shows registered 18.50 per cent occupancy, while the morning shows stood at 18.80 per cent.

The Raja Saab's plot revolves around an ordinary man named Raja Saab, played by Prabhas, who resides in a village with his grandmother. She suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is under the impression that her husband will return home after completing an important mission.

The plot takes an interesting turn when Raja Saab encounters a man who bears a striking resemblance to his grandfather. Moved by his grandmother's condition, Raja Saab decides to reunite the elderly couple, and this decision sets off a chain of events that unfolds into a poignant and emotionally charged story with a touch of the supernatural.

Earlier, director Maruthi Dasari confirmed that a sequel to The Raja Saab is under discussion. In an interview with OTTPlay, he said, "We're setting up a lead for The Raja Saab Part 2, but it won't be a continuation of the same story. It'll have a completely new storyline and a fresh setup. The film will remain in the horror genre, but we're planning to take it to the next level, and the script will be something no one has touched in the horror genre.”

The Raja Saab's cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu in key roles. The film is produced by IVY Entertainment and People Media Factory.