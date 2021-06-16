'The Only Boy That Keeps Me On My Toes': To Birthday Boy Yohan From Mom Seema Khan

Seema Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: seemakhan76)

Highlights Seema Khan dedicated an Instagram post to her son's birthday

She shared several pictures of herself and Yohan on Instagram

"There are no dull moments with Yohan," Seema Khan wrote

Celebrity couple Sohail Khan and Seema Khan's son Yohan turned 10 today and his fabulous mother has the most adorable birthday wish for him. Seema Khan dedicated a special Instagram post to her son's 10th birthday. She dropped several pictures of herself and Yohan on Instagram to mark the little one's birthday. The pictures are just memories of the time that the mother-son duo has spent together. Seema Khan complemented the pictures with a short yet sweet birthday note for her son. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote: "There are no dull moments with Yohan! He is exhausting, maddening and on level 10 most of the time but I wouldn't have it any other way." She added: "The only boy that keeps me on my toes. Happy 10th birthday to my #yozicat #heliterallyhasmywholeheart #ihaveaquestion."

Many celebrities commented on Seema Khan's post and extended birthday wishes to Yohan. "Happy Happy birthday yozi baby," commented actor Chunky Panday, while Sussanne Khan wrote: "Happy birthday Yohan."

Take a look at Seema Khan's special birthday post for son Yohan here:

Seema Khan got married to actor-producer Sohail Khan in 1998. The couple later welcomed two sons - Nirvaan and Yohan. Seema is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. She keeps giving glimpses from her every day life to her Instafam.

On World Environment Day, Seema Khan had dropped several throwback pictures of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying herself in nature's lap.

Check out the pictures here:

Seema Khan is a fashion designer by profession. She made her acting debut last year with the Netflix based series The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show that was produced by Karan Johar, featured Seema Khan and her close friends, celebrities Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.