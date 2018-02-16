The One Where Twitter Realises Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are Both Single

Highlights
- Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016
- "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together," a tweet read
- Jennifer Aniston married aJustin Theroux in August 2015
Hi, Brad Pitt. You're kind of trending.
#JenniferAniston— Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018
When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH
Brad Pitt about to drive by Jennifer's house like...#JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/TRNL9LQaq7— Jackie (@Jackieannroth) February 15, 2018
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAnistonpic.twitter.com/2BPeomEwbi— marissa (@mersshhh) February 15, 2018
Jennifer Aniston: single— coloradaintil (@soyluluuu) February 16, 2018
Brad Pitt: single pic.twitter.com/glMAiNSQXz
Brad Pitt turning up at Jennifer Aniston's place like pic.twitter.com/u4uGJ57NoO— Daniel (@Daniel_Reilly1) February 15, 2018
Could Brad and Jen 2.0 really happen? Don't hold your breath. A source told HollywoodLife, "Brad knows it's difficult for anyone when they go through a separation, but he's not happy that his name will be linked with hers again in all the coverage of Jen's separation." Should it happen? These tweets raise a red flag.
Y'all really think Jennifer Aniston about to go sniffing around Brad Pitt when he got 10 kids and an alcohol addiction? Meanwhile she has a yoga body and a Smart Water deal w/ 0 kids in sight. She good.— C.Rush (@cassterlyrock) February 16, 2018
Why would any Jennifer Aniston fan want her to go back to the man who cheated on her? Besides, she's blissfully childfree. I doubt she wants the kids he had with the other woman eating her fruit loops and coloring on the walls.— Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) February 16, 2018
Also, let's not forget the Ross factor, peeples.
Guys obviously Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston aren't gonna get together. Him and Ross was in an "I hate Rachel Greene club"— Emily (@emilyburch2001) February 16, 2018
The sweetest comment (I've seen so far) on Jennifer Aniston's divorce is "I knew it! She still loves Ross!"#JenniferAniston— (@claymore_h) February 16, 2018
While we're on the subject of Ross:
Jennifer Aniston is one divorce away from being Ross— annie (@annievictorias) February 15, 2018
So, no. Twitter will just have to live with the heartbreak.
Jennifer Aniston, star of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and many, many rom-coms, married actor and writer Justin Theroux in August 2015, after dating for over four years.
Brad Pitt married his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie after divorcing Jennifer in 2005. Angelina revealed years later that they had fallen in love while Brad was still married to his ex-wife. Brad and Angelina, who have six children, separated in 2016.