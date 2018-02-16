The One Where Twitter Realises Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are Both Single

Jennifer Aniston revealed she's now single after separating from husband of two years Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt divorced in 2005 (Image courtesy: AFP)

  1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016
  2. "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together," a tweet read
  3. Jennifer Aniston married aJustin Theroux in August 2015
So hey, Jennifer Aniston just revealed she's now single after separating from husband of two years Justin Theroux. For once, social media is mercifully void of the 'love is dead' laments that generally follow in the wake of a celebrity break-up. Because Brad Pitt, the man Jennifer was married to before Justin, is also currently unattached - and there's really nothing we love more than two lonely hearts getting back together. So Twitter, which is nothing of not the king of wishful thinking, is already shipping Jennifer and Brad, just hours after it was announced that she and Justin Theroux decided to separate at the end of last year.

Hi, Brad Pitt. You're kind of trending.
 
 
 
 
 

Could Brad and Jen 2.0 really happen? Don't hold your breath. A source told HollywoodLife, "Brad knows it's difficult for anyone when they go through a separation, but he's not happy that his name will be linked with hers again in all the coverage of Jen's separation." Should it happen? These tweets raise a red flag.
 
 

Also, let's not forget the Ross factor, peeples.
 
 

While we're on the subject of Ross:
 

So, no. Twitter will just have to live with the heartbreak.

Jennifer Aniston, star of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and many, many rom-coms, married actor and writer Justin Theroux in August 2015, after dating for over four years.

A statement released by the actress' publicist and carried by AFP and other agencies reads: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Brad Pitt married his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie after divorcing Jennifer in 2005. Angelina revealed years later that they had fallen in love while Brad was still married to his ex-wife. Brad and Angelina, who have six children, separated in 2016.
 

