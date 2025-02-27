The One Where Orry Pushes Urvashi Rautela: "First Indian Woman To Be Pushed By Me"

Internet sensation Orry recently shared a playful video on Wednesday, recreating the iconic Dabidi Dibidi dance steps with Urvashi Rautela.

However, it was not just the dance moves that grabbed attention - Orry accidentally pushed Urvashi, causing her to nearly lose her balance. The funny moment was accompanied by a witty caption that caught the eye of actress Ananya Panday.

The video, which was posted by Orry, shows him and Urvashi recreating the Dabidi Dibidi dance from the Daaku Maharaaj song at her birthday celebration, following their performance of the same routine during the India vs Pakistan match in Dubai. As they performed the energetic dance, Orry playfully pushed Urvashi, almost causing her to fall. He humorously captioned the video, "First woman to be pushed by me (sic)."

Actor Ananya Panday couldn't resist chiming in, commenting, "You've pushed me before (sic)."

The controversial Dabidi Dibidi song, featured in Urvashi Rautela's Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, has been a hot topic ever since its release.

The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Sachin Khedekar, and Makarand Deshpande. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.