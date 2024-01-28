The One Where Bhumi Pednekar Posed With Nick Jonas And His Brothers

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Bhumipednekar)

It was a star-studded night on Saturday as Bollywood celebrities came together under one roof to attend a welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla for the Jonas Brothers. From Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit to Bhumi Pednekar, it was a full house at Natasha Poonawalla's party. A day after the party, inside pictures were shared by Bhumi Pednekar on her Instagram stories. The Toilet-Ek Prem Katha star attended the party with a sister Samiksha in a stunning pink outfit. In one of the pictures shared from inside the party, Bhumi and her younger sibling were seen posing with Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe. The other guests at the party included Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora and others.

Earlier on Saturday, the Jonas Brothers performed at their first ever concert in India at Lollapalooza music festival. The concert pulled a massive crown including Dunki star Taapsee Pannu, who was seensharing inside videos from the concert on her Instagram feed. She hilariously captioned the video, "Jijaji stage par hain (brother-in-law is on stage)."

While at the concert, the crowd was heard chanting "jiju jiju" as Nick Jonas sang on stage. For the unversed, Nick Jonas is called "jiju" by the Indian paparazzi sometimes.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. They have a daughter named Malti Marie together, who celebrated her 2nd birthday earlier this month.