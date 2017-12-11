The Many Times Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Were Rumoured To Be 'Engaged' Or 'Married'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been trending over several days now and folks on the Internet are divided over Virushka's current relationship status. Are they married already or not? - is what's making netizens bite their nails but this is not the first time the celebrity couple are the subject of wedding rumours. Whether Virat and Anushka, hand-in-hand, are secretly walking down the aisle of a vintage resort in Tuscany or having a big fat Punjabi wedding or having a wedding at all is not confirmed. But what's certain is that Jacqueline Fernandez is very enthusiastic about the speculated wedding - so much so that she almost confirmed it at the Lux Golden Awards.
Highlights
- The Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli romance began some time in 2013
- Engagement rumours were first sparked in 2014
- The couple are currently reported to be in Italy for a speculated wedding
Jacqueline, just like the other red carpet celebrities, was asked about the couple getting married, when she said: "I am so, so, so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can't wait for it." Questioned by a journalist, if she was confirming the wedding, Jacqueline visibly struggled to come up with a response. "I am hearing this news for the first time. Invitation bhi nahi mila abhi tak," is what she said, claiming that another reporter just told her the news.
While we await an official confirmation about the Virushka wedding, here's a recap of the many times fans were excited about the prospect of the Virat-Anushka wedding and engagement rumours. The Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli romance began some time in 2013 and the duo started making public appearances as a couple in 2015. In 2014, it was reported that Anushka was introduced to Virat's parents at the actress' residence - this happened within a month of the first wave of engagement rumours, which were dismissed by Anushka's spokesperson.
Engagement rumours were put to rest after rumours of a break-up appeared to be confirmed by the cricketer, after he posted, deleted and reposted a picture he had captioned 'Heartbroken' - this was last year. Later in 2016, engagement rumours resurfaced after Virat and Anushka were spotted vacationing in Uttarakhand for the New Years. A photo of theirs with a priest from an Uttarakhand ashram fuelled the rumours and went crazy viral on the Internet - Virat and Anushka were to be engaged on January 1, it was said. Virat tweeted to clarify that an engagement is not really on the cards right now: "We aren't getting engaged and if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it," he wrote in a tweet, which was retweeted by Anushka.
Almost a year later - in October this year, Anushka and Virat featured in shaadi-special headlines with reported details about a December wedding after Virat asked the BCCI to keep his roster free in December. Anushka's spokesperson was quick to respond to rumours, stating there's "no truth to it."
This month, fresh reports stated that the two are slated to have a destination wedding in the Italian town of Tuscany. In the wee hours of Friday, Anushka was photographed at the Mumbai airport with her family members, huge set of luggage and a man who looked a lot like a priest the couple were photographed with last year while on holiday in Uttarakhand.
Anushka's rep continues to deny reports of a probable wedding but some reported details of the Virushka "wedding" are in plenty - December 15 is said to be the big day while the guest list will include names like Anushka's co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan as well as cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, stated mid-day.
Anushka and Virat have reportedly zeroed in on a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto for the wedding, which is said to be completely booked for the next few days. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the heritage resort property has been enclosed with a high-security corridor and only those with wedding invitations will be allowed to enter the venue. These reportedly include a troupe of bhangra dancers. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is believed to have designed the bride's wardrobe.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are also expected to host a lavish reception in Mumbai on either December 22 or 26, if there's any truth to their Italy wedding reportedly scheduled for this week.