No, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Aren't Getting Married. But Twitter Is Losing It Anyway

- Rumours said Virat and Anushka were getting married next week
- "There is absolutely no truth to it," said Anushka's spokesperson
- Early congratulations poured in for the lovebirds on Twitter
Early congratulations poured in for the lovebirds - "Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on getting hitched," read a tweet while another added: "Congratulations and best wishes to Virat and Anushka." Folks, you need to save your best wishes for later, because Virat and Anushka are not getting married just yet.
It was only last month when rumours about a December wedding prompted the actress to set things straight - Anushka Sharma's manager had told NDTV: "These are just rumours doing the rounds. No truth to it." Fresh rumours speculated that the celeb couple were to fly out for destination Italy on Thuraday, where there would be a three day wedding between December 11-13.
Anushka and Virat have been dating for years now and have been spotted in locations across the world plenty of times in the past few months - the duo shared Instagram posts from their vacations in Sri Lanka and New York, from where a back-seat selfie went crazy viral.
Anushka Sharma is currently busy with an Aanand L Rai's film in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has led India to nine successive series win as captain.