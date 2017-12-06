No, Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Aren't Getting Married. But Twitter Is Losing It Anyway

Folks, you need to save your best wishes for later, because Virat and Anushka are not getting married just yet.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: December 06, 2017 18:45 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma featured in an advert recently

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rumours said Virat and Anushka were getting married next week
  2. "There is absolutely no truth to it," said Anushka's spokesperson
  3. Early congratulations poured in for the lovebirds on Twitter
Well, it's December already - which means time for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to trend for reports about a speculated wedding. And that's exactly what's happened Wednesday evening. Just when the gossip mills and the Internet and fans of the star couple were about to delve into the details of a 'destination wedding in Italy next week', a statement arrived from Anushka Sharma which dismissed the rumours as "absolutely" rubbish. "There is absolutely no truth to it (rumours of marriage)," Anushka's spokesperson told news agency PTI. However, Twitter's level of excitement is off the charts, courtesy the rumours. Before Twitter could calm itself down, this is all that has gone down already.

Early congratulations poured in for the lovebirds - "Congratulations Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on getting hitched," read a tweet while another added: "Congratulations and best wishes to Virat and Anushka." Folks, you need to save your best wishes for later, because Virat and Anushka are not getting married just yet.

Take a look at Twitter's reaction here:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was only last month when rumours about a December wedding prompted the actress to set things straight - Anushka Sharma's manager had told NDTV: "These are just rumours doing the rounds. No truth to it." Fresh rumours speculated that the celeb couple were to fly out for destination Italy on Thuraday, where there would be a three day wedding between December 11-13.

Anushka and Virat have been dating for years now and have been spotted in locations across the world plenty of times in the past few months - the duo shared Instagram posts from their vacations in Sri Lanka and New York, from where a back-seat selfie went crazy viral.

Anushka Sharma is currently busy with an Aanand L Rai's film in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has led India to nine successive series win as captain.
 

