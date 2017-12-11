The Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Wedding: From Will They-Won't They To Have They Already?

The big fat wedding of the year (or let's say the big fat speculated wedding of the year) might already have happened, a section of Twitter believes. A tweet from a sports journalist over the weekend suggested that actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli had married in Italy on Saturday, appearing to support rumours that the supposed wedding date had been set for some time between December 9 and December 12. In which case, the paparazzi should probably begin staking out the Mumbai and Delhi airports hoping to catch the couple returning.
Highlights
- Rumours were the supposed wedding was set between December 9-12
- Fresh rumours also suggest that the wedding hasn't yet taken place yet
- December 15 could be the big day, suggest new reports
However, fresh rumours also suggest that the wedding hasn't yet taken place and that December 15 is the big day. A video that went viral over the weekend appeared to show wedding preparations in a Tuscany villa. A mid-day report suggests that Anushka's co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have been invited to the wedding, as have cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.
The villa that the wedding is supposed to be held at - a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto - is said to be completely booked for the next few days for the Virat-Anushka wedding. A report in Hindustan Times stated that the heritage resort property has been enclosed with a high-security corridor and only those with wedding invitations will be allowed to enter the venue. These reportedly include a troupe of bhangra dancers. Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee is believed to have designed the bride's wardrobe.
All this while the 29-year-old actress' spokesperson continues to deny that the intent of the trip to Italy is a marriage. Last week, Anushka's rep told news agencies that there was 'no truth' to the rumours that she and Virat were planning a private destination wedding soonest. Two days later, Anushka was spotted flying out of Mumbai airport with her parents and brother Karnesh who co-owns Clean Slate Films with her. Rumour had it, they were headed to Italy via Switzerland. Among the entourage was a man, spotted by the cameras, who looked a lot like a priest the couple were photographed with last year while on holiday in Uttarakhand, prompting engagement/wedding rumours.
Virat Kohli reportedly flew out of New Delhi after Anushka left Mumbai.
Reports speculate that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will host a reception in Mumbai on either December 22 or 26, assuming they do get married in Italy this week.
Last seen in Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma is currently working on Aanand L Rai's film in which she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Pari and Sui Dhaaga are also in the pipeline for Anushka Sharma.