The 'Little Pleasures Of Life' Explained In A Pic By Farhan Akhtar's Daughters Akira And Shakya

We are starting to love Farhan Akhtar's Instagram entries more than ever. Why, you ask? Well, his latest posts feature his daughters Akira and Shakya. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old actor posted an absolutely adorable picture of his daughters, in which the duo can be seen posing with a sheet of bubble wrap paper. In the photograph, the sister duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Farhan accompanied the post along with an equally cute caption and wrote: "'Life's little pleasures' has always included popping bubble wrap. Right or wrong?" The comments section was replete with several interesting comments. "Absolutely, right up there on the list." Another Instagram user added, "God, it's addictive."

Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's post here:

On Daughter's Day last week, Farhan Akhtar shared a lovely photograph of his daughters on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Happy Daughter's day... I love you to the moon and back." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

How can we forget the "daughter shakti" post shared by Farhan? The one that he captioned: "Daughter Shakti makes my world go round."

Here are some more pictures shared by Farhan Akhtar that feature his daughters. Farhan had his daughters Shakya and Akira with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan married Adhuna in the year 2000 and they got divorced in April 2017.

On the professional front, Akhtar was busy with the premiere of The Sky Is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival. Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink also features Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on October 11.

Besides that, the actor will also be seen in the sports drama Toofan, which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film will also feature Paresh Rawal.

