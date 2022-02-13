Farhan Akhtar's Adorable Wish For Daughter Akira On Her Fifteenth Birthday

Farhan Akhtar posted this. (Image courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar shared a post

"For now, let me say, I love you," wrote Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will get on February 21

Film-maker and actor Farhan Akhtar added a lot of spark to his daughter Akira's birthday. He left her an adorable Instagram post on Saturday. Akira, Farhan Akhtar's younger daughter, turned 15. Celebrating the day, Farhan posted a throwback photo of the two. In the photo, a bare-chested Farhan with a salt-and-pepper beard and a man-bun hairdo, is sitting next to Akira. Her hair is dyed, and she's wearing a black t-shirt and round eyeglasses. The two are all smiles for the camera. The father wrote, “Happy 15th Akira Akhtar... you can tell me later what you think about the picture I posted.”

After teasing Akira with this line, Farhan left a heart-warming note for her, saying, "For now, let me say... I love you."

Several other Bollywood celebrities too wished Akira on her birthday. Farhan Akhtar's sister and director-producer Zoya Akhtar commented with red heart icons.

Shabana Azmi wrote, "Happy birthday lovely Akira" with a red heart icon.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ronit Bose Roy also reacted to the post.

Take a look at the adorable father-daughter duo in this birthday post:

Akira's mother and Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani also dropped a compilation of throwback photos from the birthday girl's childhood. Her post started with the note, "Happy Akira Day to all of us."

Earlier, on Children's Day, Farhan Akhtar had posted a zoomed-in photo of his daughters Shakya and Akira. The candid snapshot revealed the lovely bonding between the sisters. The caption read, “A world in which they can stay curious and always smiling. We owe them that much at least. Happy Children's Day.”

On his elder daughter Shakya's birthday, Farhan Akhtar had dropped a set of throwback photos. From Shakya's childhood to her present-day persona, Farhan Akhtar captured it all in one post. His caption added more charm. He wrote, "Happy 21 Shakya. Seeing you grow into a strong, independent, fierce woman has been one of the biggest joys of my life. So proud of you. Love you more with each passing day. Pa."

Farhan Akhtar is set to marry his partner Shibani Dandekar on February 21.